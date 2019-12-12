Support grows for Alabama death row claim of innocence

That witness, Violet Ellison, admitted to WBRC in September that she did not know Mr. Johnson and had never heard him speak in person. The state of Alabama paid Ellison $5000 for her testimony, and acknowledged in writing that she gave information in the case “pursuant to the public offer of a reward,” which only came to light this year after the Alabama Attorney General’s office said the reward documents had been misfiled by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.