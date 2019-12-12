Randolph Co. teacher faces new sex crime charges

David Burkhalter
By WBRC Staff | December 11, 2019 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 6:36 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Randolph County High School teacher was arrested on new charges after investigators said he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

David Burkhalter, 30, was arrested in Calhoun County on Sexual Abuse Second Degree.

He has bonded out of jail.

Burkhalter faces charges in three counties.

The investigation started when the Wedowee Police Department responded to Randolph County High School on February 6 for the allegations. On February 13, Burkhalter was served a warrant after investigators determined the accusations were credible and that probable cause existed for an arrest.

