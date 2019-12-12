BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says troopers worked over 30 wrecks in the Birmingham Metro Area Wednesday Morning.
Most are being blamed on icy conditions.
Birmingham wasn’t really expecting many travel issues but moisture from rain on Tuesday ended up freezing overnight.
“Nature is what nature is. And weather is what it is, changes. Stick around it will be different an hour from now. We adapted here. And so the only thing I can tell people, when you know it’s freezing weather outside and you know it rained the day before, is to be cautious when you’re traveling,” said Corporal Steve Smith.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.