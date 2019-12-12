NTSB report on deadly Colonial Pipeline explosion

At 2:47 p.m., according to the Superior Land Designs project inspector, he heard what he thought at the time was the bucket of the track-hoe scratching rock on the third scratch of the track-hoe bucket and then “a wall of gasoline” struck him in the face, spraying from the excavation site. He also stated that upon seeing the released gasoline, he was concerned that a fire would start. He stated that he screamed at the L.E. Bell crewmembers to run, and he turned and ran toward the nearby wooded area. The L.E. Bell superintendent told NTSB investigators that he saw the track-hoe operator walking away from the spraying gasoline, but then he saw him turn around and walk back toward the spray when the fire ignited. The L.E. Bell superintendent told NTSB investigators that he saw sparks close to a nearby power line just prior to ignition. There were also several internal combustion engines operating at the time of the fire ignition.