NTSB report on deadly Colonial Pipeline explosion

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The NTSB released the accident report in that deadly Colonial Pipeline explosion in Shelby County on October 31, 2016.
According to investigators on October 31 at 2:47 p.m. while excavating, a contractor damaged the Colonial Pipeline Company’s refined liquid petroleum transmission pipeline, known as Line 1, near Helena.
The damage resulted in a release of gasoline from the pipeline, which ignited and burned for several days.
Two excavation crew workers died, and four other workers were injured.
The NTSB determined the probable cause of the explosion was “the excavation crew’s inadequate planning, coordination, and communication during the excavation and failure to adhere to company policy requiring hand excavation if closer than two feet from the top or bottom of the pipeline until the pipeline has been exposed, which allowed the track-hoe to damage the pipeline.”
Here's a witness report in that NTSB report:
At 2:47 p.m., according to the Superior Land Designs project inspector, he heard what he thought at the time was the bucket of the track-hoe scratching rock on the third scratch of the track-hoe bucket and then “a wall of gasoline” struck him in the face, spraying from the excavation site. He also stated that upon seeing the released gasoline, he was concerned that a fire would start. He stated that he screamed at the L.E. Bell crewmembers to run, and he turned and ran toward the nearby wooded area. The L.E. Bell superintendent told NTSB investigators that he saw the track-hoe operator walking away from the spraying gasoline, but then he saw him turn around and walk back toward the spray when the fire ignited. The L.E. Bell superintendent told NTSB investigators that he saw sparks close to a nearby power line just prior to ignition. There were also several internal combustion engines operating at the time of the fire ignition.
In the aftermath several lawsuits were filed against Colonial Pipeline.
We have reached out to the company for a statement.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.