Mother wants justice in 16-year-old son’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a murdered 16-year-old Parker High School student wants answers.
James Looney died December 2 at the intersection of 6th Place West and St. Charles Avenue.
A 15-year-old girl, also a Parker student, was also shot. She remains in the hospital.
Thursday, Looney’s family brought flowers and balloons to the street where he was found.
His mother Henrietta Looney is hurt and angry, and she wants justice for her son. She said her son was loved and didn’t deserve to be “hunted down like a dog.”
Looney believes someone in the area knows who killed her son James, and she wants them to come forward.
Looney is also threatening to file a lawsuit against the city over the abandoned houses she believes pose threat to people who live near them.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.