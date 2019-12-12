Liz McGuire is ‘Doing Good’ at Oak Mountain Mission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Christmas spirit of giving is overflowing at Oak Mountain Mission in Pelham. Liz McGuire is the volunteer organizing the gifts. She is in charge of matching donors to fill the specific wish lists of approximately 200 children in need. It’s a long process that began back in August. Liz has a large three-ring binder filled with information on the children and their families. She also recruits churches, organizations and individuals to donate the items.
It’s also her job to run what they call “Christmas at the Mission.” This program collects gifts without a specific child in mind. The items will be given to an additional 250 children whose parents may have suffered recent setbacks, such as a job loss or a house fire. These families may be overlooked, as they are not already signed up and associated with an agency to help. Those parents come to Oak Mountain Mission to “shop” free of charge for their children, from newborns to teenagers. Liz says, “The goodness, the spirit and love in this building is remarkable. The gift we give the parents is love and they go into the holidays in peace. That’s an intangible gift.”
Liz has headed up the Christmas program for three years and says, “This is a wonderful opportunity in my life and I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to serve with 100 other volunteers at the mission.”
Her enthusiasm and that of other volunteers is infectious as they stack donated gifts and prepare for the families they will touch in the next week.
Liz says, “We all look at the same sky no matter where we’re from, and maybe we make their sky a little bluer.”
