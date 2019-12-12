Legion FC to play Atlanta United in Preseason Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC announced Wednesday that it will kickstart its 2020 season in Birmingham with a preseason friendly match against MLS powerhouse and 2018 MLS Cup Champions, Atlanta United FC, on Saturday, February 8, at 3:30 p.m. at BBVA Field.
Legion FC standouts Mikey Lopez, Matt VanOekel, Daniel Johnson, Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim will return to lead the team against Atlanta United greats Brad Guzan, Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson and Pity Martínez, among others. The early February match is set to take place shortly before Atlanta United starts competition in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.
“This will be the biggest soccer event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics and the U.S. Women’s National Team game in 2015,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. “Atlanta United has ranked in the top 10 in the world for attendance and have proven to be a top tier MLS Club. We are honored they are coming to the Magic City to play us on our home field.”
Heaps added, “If you love soccer and want to be a part of a unique piece of Birmingham soccer history, you won’t want to miss this game.”
New and renewed Legion FC season ticket holders will receive exclusive access to the match, in addition to pre-game festivities, a post-game meet-and-greet with players, coaches and staff — and priority for purchasing additional tickets closer to the February event.
