The Kirklin Clinic of UAB collecting donated shoes for the Salvation Army

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 100 pairs of shoes will go to someone in need at The Salvation Army this Christmas.
But you can help increase that number by donating to the Kirklin Clinic’s shoe drive.
It started as an idea between two co-workers at the Kirklin Clinic of UAB, but it quickly turned into something much more.
If you want to donate new and gently-used shoes, you can drop off shoes at the Kirklin Clinic on the first floor at the CKD Clinic or on the fourth floor at the Nephrology Clinic.
“Walking around Birmingham, you see a lot of people. I’ve seen holes in people’s shoes. And a lot of people don’t realize that a pair of shoes sometimes a home for somebody,” said Patient Encounter Specialist Lilly Wheeler, who started the shoe drive with her co-worker. “It’s really heartwarming that people want to take something of theirs that can offer so much hope. It’s just a pair of shoes, but it really can meet a lot to someone.”
They're collecting donated shoes from now until next Friday December 20th.
