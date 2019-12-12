Glencoe Police to give out gift cards for safe driving

GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second year in a row, Glencoe Police will be pulling over drivers and handing out gift cards as a reward for safe driving.
The cards are from area businesses and restaurants like McDonald’s, Hardee’s and the Big Chief, gas stations such as Exxon and Marathon, and retail stores like Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Police chief Alan Kelly says there will be more officers on the road than usual, to make sure everyone drives safely.
The reason for the gift cards, he says, is to improve communication between law enforcement and the community.
"The better communication we can get between the two, the more prepared we are and the better chance we have of solving crimes that we have going on in our community," says Kelly.
Kelly says his previous agency, Talladega Police, often helped out families at Christmas time with events such as "no shave winter."
As for the motorists, they are grateful. One man made it a point to thank the two officers who pulled him over, for all they do every day.
A Huntsville man was surprised and delighted.
"Pretty unbelievable, it's unexpected that's for sure," said Johnny Niles.
Kelly says since the program began last year, the department has been receiving more crime tips, and burglaries are down at a time of year where they’re usually up. He also said more area businesses wanted to donate gift cards and gift certificates.
He says police will be giving out the gift cards through Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.