Fultondale neighbors complain about proposed truck stop

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Fultondale neighbors were not happy about a developer’s proposal to build a travel center and truck stop on Walker Chapel Rd near the interstate. A few of them took to social media to gripe, ahead of a planned community meeting.
Mayor Jim Lowery said the city had not made a decision on any projects.
“I don’t know what a truck stop would bring to our community. Nothing positive that I know of,” said Mayor Lowery.
Mayor Lowery said the property owner petitioned to have the land rezoned but city council denied the application.
According to a letter inviting neighbors to a community meeting Thursday December 19 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the developers want to build a Quick Trip Travel Center with a diesel fuel truck island at the corner of Walker Chapel Road and Rogina Street.
Some neighbors complained on social media saying that those type of businesses attract crime lower and property value.
“And also, there’s so much congestion in that area,” added Mayor Lowery. “He hasn’t asked for a business license for a truck stop yet. I’m going to be there. City council is going to be there. We want to hear what the people have to say about whatever he says he wants to put there.”
We have reached out to the developers for comment, we will update this story when we hear back.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.