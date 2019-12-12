First look at plans for Alabaster new police department and more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new year will bring a new look to the area around Highway 119 in front of Alabaster City hall. The city says in January they hope to start demolition to build a new justice center that will include a police department,
The new two story building will house the courthouse on one side and the new police department on the other.
By next week the city will officially own all of the property so the demolition process can began. Once the land is cleared, they hope to start construction in summer of 2021.
Brian Binzer with the City says that the police department is very excited to have a larger space.
“They have been in that building since the 1950s, so this is a real opportunity. You know the city has grown dramatically over the last 60 some odd years and so has the police department. They have had to deal with smaller quarters and more staff and those types of things,” he explains.
They hope the project is complete sometime in 2021.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.