FIRST ALERT: Clouds will increase today

FIRST ALERT: If you plan on attending a few Christmas parades this evening (Warrior, Pell City and Oneonta), we’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. A few showers will be possible, but I think most of us will remain dry. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid-40s as we wake up Friday morning. Scattered showers will likely continue to move into Central Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours. Best spots to see higher rainfall totals will be in east Alabama. Rainfall totals look lower in West Alabama. I think most locations will recorded a quarter of an inch or less through Saturday morning. We’ll stay cloudy with off and on showers Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will begin to move out of Alabama early Saturday morning.