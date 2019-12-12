FIRST ALERT: Clouds will increase today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You’ll definitely need the coat before you walk out the door this morning. Most locations are in the low to mid-30s. We are seeing a mostly clear sky this morning, but expect clouds to increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. East-southeast winds will bring in moisture from the Gulf. Clouds will prevent our temperatures from rapidly warming up today. Most locations will see highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower for areas along and south of I-20 after 4 p.m. Rain chances will likely increase tonight and tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: If you plan on attending a few Christmas parades this evening (Warrior, Pell City and Oneonta), we’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 40s. A few showers will be possible, but I think most of us will remain dry. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid-40s as we wake up Friday morning. Scattered showers will likely continue to move into Central Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours. Best spots to see higher rainfall totals will be in east Alabama. Rainfall totals look lower in West Alabama. I think most locations will recorded a quarter of an inch or less through Saturday morning. We’ll stay cloudy with off and on showers Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will begin to move out of Alabama early Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We can’t rule out a stray shower Saturday, but most locations should remain dry as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures over the weekend will trend warmer with highs in the upper 50s Saturday. High temperatures could climb into the lower 60s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Weather is looking nice if you have anything planned outdoors. Most of our Christmas Parades Saturday should remain mostly dry.
RAIN RETURNS NEXT WEEK: A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Alabama next Monday night into Tuesday morning. Ahead of the front, we could see temperatures approach the upper 60s to near 70°F. Scattered showers and a few storms will likely move through our area Monday evening into Tuesday morning. We will turn colder by Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. Middle of next week is looking dry and cold with highs in the 40s and lows dipping into the upper 20s.
