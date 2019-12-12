Despite recent violence, Birmingham Police Chief says violent crime rate is dropping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Police Department says it believes in transparency and is now posting weekly crime meetings on Facebook live.
Each crime control meeting starts with a look at what’s happening around the city. BPD gives out stats on the homicide rate, robberies and other crimes.
Over the weekend, at least four people were killed in separate incidents including a 5-year-old who was caught in the middle of a shootout. Police Chief Patrick Smith says despite that, the overall crime rate continues to drop. Smith says so far the city is seeing a 14.6% decrease in violent crime.
"I want to point out that just because we have a spike in crime over the weekend, does not mean that this is the entire crime picture for the city of Birmingham, and I want to be very clear about that,” Chief Smith said.
You can watch the weekly crime control meetings on BPD’s Major Crimes Facebook page.
