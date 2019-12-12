A day of celebration and giving at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A day of celebration and giving for UAB Medicine staff.
UAB Medicine hosted its annual hospital holiday party, tree lighting and Salvation Army toy drive Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Members of UAB Medicine faculty and staff, along with the Salvation Army joined together to load up all the bikes, dolls, blocks, and toys donated for children and families in need.
As you can see in the video so many families will be helped this year, and these gifts will provide many smiles on little faces.
UAB Medicine has participated in this generous event for several years.
