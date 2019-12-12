Concerns linger with Homewood citizens over rezoning proposals

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - New feedback from Homewood businesses concerned about a controversial downtown rezoning plan.
If you walk through downtown Homewood, you’ll see signs in windows of businesses asking the city to hold off on a vote about making a decision on the future of downtown.
“We aren’t against growth and we’re not against smart growth, but we are against how they’ve pushed this through on the holiday when everyone is busy,” said Joe Lauber, HiltzLauber Furnishings.
Some business owners want Homewood city leaders to press pause before their upcoming rezoning meeting, Monday.
“We think it’s a better idea to do things slowly and to make sure there is a proper plan in place to manage what the city has,” said Ken Shaia, Men's Clothing.
This week, consultants for the city of Homewood are working through the concerns voiced at Monday’s Public Hearing and making new recommendations on rezoning and parking.
At next Monday’s meeting, councilors will review changes with the potential to vote.
But, some leaders say so much is expected to change again, they may have to start over in getting approval before they move forward.
“Pretty good argument that some of the changes, for instance disallowing residential on 18th Street and 29th Avenue, that would be substantial change - that would send us back to planning commission,” said Britt Thames, Ward 1.
In addition to pausing, some citizens are asking city leaders to prioritize addressing the lack of parking in downtown Homewood over rezoning the area.
They also want city leaders to wait at least until January before making a decision to give people more time to understand.
Councilor Thames says he hears people’s concerns about what’s perceived as a rushed timeline, but says Monday’s Public Hearing was already set.
The upcoming meeting will be at 6 pm at City Hall.
