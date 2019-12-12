City leader proposes focusing on mental health to curb violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following a violent weekend in Birmingham, city leaders proclaim to join its police chief in taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending gun violence, including focusing on mental health.
Gun violence claimed the lives of five people in two days, the youngest just five years-old.
“Mental health has to be something that we’re going to have to focus on,” said Councilman John R. Hilliard.
Councilors John Hilliard and William Parker said the city is prepared to approve whatever is needed to get the ball rolling on the initiative.
Psychiatrist Doctor Leesha Cox said the city should start with accessibility.
“Because, if you don’t have insurance, then your options can be limited because you would have to go to a community mental health center. If you do have insurance then you have to find a provider who’s in your network, otherwise you would have to pay out of pocket cost,” said Dr. Cox.
And for some in impoverished communities which are often plagued with crime, they are unable to pay for care, so they don’t seek help.
Dr. Leesha said a focus on mental health needs to start in the classroom.
“Most mental illnesses actually start in adolescents,” Dr. Leesha said.
Recognizing the signs of a mental illness can be tough. Dr. Leesha claimed that often people are in denial and don’t want to be labeled.
"Instead of focusing on the "C" for crazy, let’s focus on the other "C" for courage and say, ‘you know what, I have some issues and there’s something that I need to do about it’," encouraged Dr. Leesha.
Hilliard called on state and federal leaders for help.
“We need more resources to come about not just city-wide but statewide, federal, this affects the entire nation,” said Hilliard.
