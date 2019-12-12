Calera Park continues to grow and boost revenue

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Calera is getting a bang for their buck when it comes to one city park. Eagle Park has seen a lot of growth this year and the city still has more big plans.
There are already several sports fields and batting cages on site and the parks and recreation committee is currently working on a track and field facility to host matches and tournaments, that they hope that is complete within a year.
Seth Gandy is the Calera Parks and Recreation Director and he says all of these facilities bring money into Calera.
“We throw about 40 tournaments here a year. It brings in over hundreds of thousands of people here every year. Our small businesses love it and all of our food businesses, they get a lot of business over that as well and just overall tax revenue, we have seen it on the incline since we started doing this,” he explains.
They also plan to eventually build a tennis court facility after they finish the track and field facility.
