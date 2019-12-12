Calera bridge project won’t be complete until spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in Calera are fed up with the road constructions they say impacts their life daily. Some drivers say they are losing faith in the timeline ALDOT has released for the project.
One mom says they can’t even use back roads to avoid the congestion because they is congestion there too.
People not only slow down under the I-65 bridge but also it is a pain to travel on top of the bridge to get around Calera.
Vicki Wolfe is another Calera driver and she says she tries to avoid the area at peak travel times because it will her 30 mins to travel a mile. And if there is ever a wreck, she says you are doomed.
“School, you have to plan around school and work. And it is past time for that bridge. It is taking the longest,” she explains.
The Calera bridge replacement project was supposed to be complete by the end of the year but drivers in that area say there is no way. The project deadline has been pushed back and according to ALDOT, the road should be functioning by February. From there, more paving will take place in March, which will Interrupt traffic, but after March they hope that the project will be complete.
State troopers are asking for drivers to still abide by the construction speed zones. Corporal Steve Smith with ALDOT says drivers need to be patient when there are delays.
“So as you’re coming up through there, you know about the speed limit. A lot of times we are there for traffic control too because we are moving a lot of heavy machinery on and off the interstate so we have to sometimes slow traffic down through there to get whatever equipment through as well.”
ALDOT says this is a very complex project and they ask for drivers patience and they say all good things take time.
