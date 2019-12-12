Birmingham Police launching new app

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you have a tip for police? Soon, you’ll have the ability to send it through an app.
This week, the Birmingham City Council voted to launch the new app for the police department. BPD says the app is designed to create more interaction between the community and law enforcement.
The app is still in the development stage, but it will be a one-stop shop for keeping up with events around the city. You will be able to look up jail inmate information. It will track sex offenders and you can also submit tips to police through the app.
"Residents can also share information with police if they choose not to want to call 911, which we think is a great addition and great tool within the toolbox of how residents can share information with our police officers,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said.
BPD hasn’t announced a launch date for the app. Once they do, we’ll let you know.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.