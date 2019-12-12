BCSO making changes after man mistakenly released from jail

This timeline, given to us by District Attorney Pamela Casey, says that a hard copy of the order of no bond from the circuit court judge was placed in an outbox for sheriff’s deputies to pick up. However, that paper was put in the outbox after 10 am. BCSO sends a deputy once a day to pick up papers, but that was at 8 am—two hours earlier. The order didn’t make it to the sheriff’s office until Monday, the day after Susie and Ricky McKee were found dead. A district court judge granted Ricky a $2,500 bond on Friday.