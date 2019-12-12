Anniston Army Depot workers get toys to DHR children through “Operation Christmas Cheer”

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Santa Claus, and a number of Anniston Army Depot employees showed up to the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources Thursday with toys.
The annual event is called “Operation Christmas Cheer” and the toys, ranging from bicycles to dolls to video games, are for the children in the care of DHR.
The depot workers raise money throughout the year, then buy toys based on what the children requested.
“We know the look on Christmas Day, that, you know, when they get their gifts, they know that somebody cares for them, outside of just mom and dad. And the depot does care, we care a lot,” says AAD worker Bernadette Isaac.
The workers never get to meet the children for whom they are shopping, due to DHR's privacy requirements.
The toys will go to 182 children, and in many cases, they'll be the only toys that child gets for Christmas.
The event is a tradition that dates back to the 1980s, and the toys will be distributed to the children just in time for Christmas.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.