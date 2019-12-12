Animal lovers want Vick yanked from Pro Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (The Washington Post/WBRC) - The Washington Post reports The NFL’s decision to name Michael Vick an honorary captain of the Pro Bowl in January has thousands of animal lovers upset.
Vick has apologized for his dogfighting past and took up the cause of animal welfare.
But for many fans, the Pro Bowl is a step too far.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 500,000 people had signed a Change.org petition demanding Vick be removed as an honorary captain.
Another petition, with more than 200,000 signatures, demands the same thing and yet another, which has more than 90,000 signatures, urges sponsors to back out of the Pro Bowl until it drops Vick.
Vick, the former Atlanta Falcons’ star quarterback and No. 1 draft pick out of Virginia Tech, served 18 months in a federal prison for participating in a dogfighting ring.
He was suspended by the NFL and filed for bankruptcy, but was reinstated in 2009.
Vick also played for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring as a Falcon in 2017.
Vick is now an NFL analyst with Fox Sports.
