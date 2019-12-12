Waddle, Nix, Brown honored by SEC for outstanding play

For the Tigers, Brown lived up to the hype after returning for his senior season. The projected first-round draft pick recorded 12.5 tackles, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Throughout the season he was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and was named a finalist for numerous national awards, including the Bednarik, Nagurski, Wuerffel and Outland trophies. Brown’s best game came against Alabama, when he recorded a season-high seven tackles and 3.5 for a loss.