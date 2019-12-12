Adored Sweets: Sweet potato cheesecake

Sweet Potato Cheesecake recipe

Crust:

1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

Filling:

24 oz cream cheese, softened

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

2 cups mashed & cooked sweet potatoes

3 eggs

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

Topping:

3/4 cup maple syrup

1 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Lightly spray the bottom of a 9" round cake pan.

In a large bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, & butter. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom & 1 inch up the sides of the prepared pan.

In another large bowl, beat the cream cheese until light & fluffy with an electric mixer on medium speed. Add in the condensed milk & sweet potatoes. Add eggs in one at a time & beat until combined. Add the 1/4 cup of maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, & salt. Beat just until blended & pour into the prepared crust.

Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Let cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 2 hours, then transfer to the refrigerator, covered.

In a medium saucepan, combine 3/4 cup maple syrup and cream. Bring to a boil, stirring often until thickened, for about 15 minutes. Stir in pecans, remove from heat & let cool to room temperature. Spoon & drizzle topping over the whole cheesecake. Serve and chill or freeze leftovers.

