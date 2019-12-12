Adored Sweets: Sweet potato cheesecake

Sweet Potato Cheesecake recipe
Crust:
1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup butter
Filling:
24 oz cream cheese, softened
14 oz sweetened condensed milk
2 cups mashed & cooked sweet potatoes
3 eggs
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp salt
Topping:
3/4 cup maple syrup
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Lightly spray the bottom of a 9" round cake pan.
In a large bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, & butter. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom & 1 inch up the sides of the prepared pan.
In another large bowl, beat the cream cheese until light & fluffy with an electric mixer on medium speed. Add in the condensed milk & sweet potatoes. Add eggs in one at a time & beat until combined. Add the 1/4 cup of maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, & salt. Beat just until blended & pour into the prepared crust.
Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Let cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 2 hours, then transfer to the refrigerator, covered.
In a medium saucepan, combine 3/4 cup maple syrup and cream. Bring to a boil, stirring often until thickened, for about 15 minutes. Stir in pecans, remove from heat & let cool to room temperature. Spoon & drizzle topping over the whole cheesecake. Serve and chill or freeze leftovers.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.