19-year-old woman from Hoover arrested after stabbing at Wendy’s in Bibb Co.

BRENT, Ala. (WBRC) - Brent police have charged a 19-year-old woman from Hoover after a stabbing at the Wendy’s on Highway 5.
Katyja Latasia Anderson is in the Bibb County Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.
Authorities say the victim’s right lung was punctured when he was stabbed in the back during a domestic violence incident at the fast-food restaurant.
Officers from the Centreville Police Department and Bibb County Sheriff’s Department helped the man until an ambulance arrived.
He was taken to DCH for treatment.
