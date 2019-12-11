Work to resume soon on East Gadsden Community Center

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Workers may soon resume construction on a new community center in Gadsden.
We've told you about efforts to build a new East Gadsden Community Center, to replace the older building.
Construction work stopped on the project a few months ago, resulting in numerous calls to city hall and even to the WBRC newsroom.
City attorney Lee Roberts says the city's bond they took out on the project, allows the bonding company to find a way to finish the work.
Roberts say the company will pay a new contractor to finish the project.
"We've reached a compromise, a deal, where they've agreed to do so," Roberts told WBRC. "They're providing a contractor to come in and finish the job and they're going to pay the additional cost of what it would take to finish the job."
Roberts wouldn't say why the old contractor stopped work, just that it was for a variety of circumstances.
He says the new contractor predicts he'll finish within a year but more likely even quicker than that.
The city’s director of engineering, Heath Williamson, says work is likely to begin after the first of the year.
