Watchout for pickpocket team over the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is warning shoppers photos of a pickpocketing team that used a stolen credit card after approaching a shopper, distracting them and stealing a wallet. The police department also has a picture of the suspects small SUV. The pickpocket team has also stolen credit cards at other businesses.
Officers say the key is being aware of your surroundings even during holiday spirits of welcoming anyone who may approach you.
“So it’s very important in this situation for you not to be distracted. Don’t leave your purse, your handbag or what have you unattended in the buggy; have it with you, have it in your possession.” Lt. Mike Keller VHPD said.
If you have any information in regard to the identity of the individuals, please reach out to Detective T. Smith at 205-978-0117, VHPD at 205-978-0140, text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) keyword VHPD, or submit an anonymous tip to via the web by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab on the VEstavia Police Facebook page.
