Vestavia Hills High School runner, Ethan Strand, to race for national championship

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s won back-to-back 7A cross country state championships, and now Ethan Strand is taking his talents to the national level.
“All season, that’s been my main goal, just to come out and try and qualify,” said Ethan Strand.
The Vestavia Hills junior qualified for the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships this weekend in San Diego, California. Strand, who finished sixth at the South Regional meet in November, is one of 40 boys who will race for a national title.
“I was sitting in 12th with like 300 meters to go and I just kicked it in and came out in sixth. I ran this race last year and it’s been a goal of mine since then. Of course the race hurt, but crossing the finish line was all worth it,” Strand said.
Ethan is the first runner from Vestavia Hills to ever qualify for the national meet and the first male runner from the state of Alabama in 15 years.
“It does bring a little bit more publicity to the sport, which is always going to help bring new people to the sport. It’s going to help people to want to be better because they see me doing it so now I hope that they will want to achieve something like this too,” added Strand.
Ethan is the son of former Olympic Trials Qualifier Scott Strand. Running may “run” in the family, but Ethan’s goals?: run in college and beat his dads times.
“He set a high standard so I’m happy to try and go get that goal," Strand said.
“We’re so proud of him as parents. He’s worked really hard and we’re excited to see where this journey takes him beyond the cross-country course,” said Scott Strand.
Ethan’s best 5k time is 15:03 as he hopes to run that or faster this weekend in California.
