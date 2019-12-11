USA Today tabs Saban as ‘Coach of the Decade’

(WBRC) - Nick Saban might not end the decade with a national championship, but he won’t enter 2020 empty handed.
Earlier this week, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour named Saban as the best coach in sports over the last 10 years. That means, according to Armour, Saban was better than Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and literally every other coach in America.
“No doubt he’d dismiss the notion as more rat poison. And, in fairness, there isn’t much separating him from Kerr, Auriemma or Belichick, all of whom coached teams that defined the 2010s by their success,” Armour wrote.
A day later, ESPN named Nick Saban the second greatest coach in college football history. Saban finished behind only Paul “Bear” Bryant.
