United Way of Central AL celebrates successful fundraising campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United Way volunteers are being recognized for exceeding their fundraising goal to help those in need.
On Tuesday night, the United Way of Central Alabama announced they raised $36,825,000 this year.
That money goes toward helping provide solutions to the most critical needs in Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, Blount, and St. Clair counties.
“We live in one of the most generous communities in the United States. This is actually, people don’t know, but this is actually one of the largest campaigns in the United States,” said Jeff Stone, Campaign Chair for United Way of Central Alabama. “It’s inspiring to me that this community reaches out the way it does and is so generous to support those in need in our community.”
Sonja Keeton, Executive VP and CFO of Harbert Management and Callie Richie with Publix were both recognized for their hard work during this year’s campaign.
