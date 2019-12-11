Top metro Birmingham contributors to Democratic candidates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is from the Birmingham Business Journal:
The Democratic field in the 2020 presidential race is a crowded one – and the same can be said for the fundraising climate in the state for the race.
Data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows a close race between Bernie Sanders ($182,915), Joe Biden ($133,556) and Elizabeth Warren ($133,379) at the top of the field for contributions in Alabama. Its also worth noting that Kamala Harris ($96,635) wasn’t far behind before dropping out of the race. Pete Buttigieg ranked fifth at $91,382. As we noted yesterday, Trump has a wide lead in Alabama fundraising overall ($549,181).
As part of our ongoing series looking at money in politics, the BBJ has compiled a list of the top metro Birmingham campaign contributors for each of the top remaining Democratic candidates in the field. You can see those contributors here. You can also click here to see Trump’s top metro Birmingham donors.
We've listed the top five donors for candidates. For candidates that didn't have five donors that topped the $200 threshold for itemization, we've included all donors above the threshold. Note that we've excluded candidates that are no longer in the race. Also note that Tom Steyer did not have any contributions in the database from metro Birmingham.
You can see the largest donors from metro Birmingham in the gallery here. The data is based on aggregate contributions through Oct. 31, 2019.
