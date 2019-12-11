Three firefighters injured in house fire

NORWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Three firefighters were injured Tuesday night in a house fire in the Norwood Community.
According to authorities, a home under renovation caught fire Tuesday night.
Three firefighters were injured in the house fire. They were injured when the fire caused the roof to collapse on the outside of the building. The firefighters were not inside the home at the time of the collapse.
The firefighters have been taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The home was not occupied at the time of the fire. The fire is contained, and there is no danger to other structures.
