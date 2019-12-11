Shelby County organization helps family of fallen Huntsville officer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Just the other day marked 10 years since officer Phillip Davis was killed in the line of duty.
His family started an organization with help from other law-enforcement to help the families of fallen law enforcement. The organization tries to step in immediately after tragedies like this happen.
The Phillip Davis Foundation delivered five thousand dollars to a Huntsville officer’s family on Tuesday.
Sargent Debbie Sumrall works for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and is also on the board for the foundation. She says they know how much these funds help in a time like this.
“Well you know, families are overwhelmed and have a loss of income. So they have a lot of challenges facing them, and it’s awful because they are also grieving. So the fact that they have a $5,000 check in their hand hopefully helps a little. I know it’s not enough but hopefully it helps a little,” she explains.
Unfortunately, this has been the organizations busiest year. They have helped the families of over a dozen law enforcement officers killed in our state - sending forty thousand dollars.
They are looking to do fundraisers to raise more money so they can continue helping these families. If you want to help, go their website or facebook page to find out how.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.