Nashville woman describes shocking kidnap attempt

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Nashville mother is speaking out about the scary moments when someone attempted to kidnap her son from her arms.
It happened at the Valdosta Walmart, on Norman Drive, according to Police.
Katie Exum said she was out here in the Walmart parking lot, hoping to change her son, when a man approached her, and grabbed her infant’s arm.
“I was mad, scared a little bit for my son’s life,” said Exum. “I just wanted him to be safe and away from that man. There’s no telling what kind of dangers he could’ve done to any of us."
She said he tried to grab her too, demanding that they come with him, and that’s when she switched her son to her other side, and rushed into the Walmart.
“At that time I was just thinking to get my son away from this man. No matter what I have to do, get him away," said Exum.
She said the man said to her that he would be back for them with his friend.
Exum said she rushed back inside to find her family. Inside they waited two hours and called the rest of their group in Nashville.
“I was scared and pissed off that it was happening to us. That people think it’s just okay to grab somebody’s young one like that," said Denise Shirley, Katie’s aunt.
Shirley said when they heard, they dropped everything and hurried to the store, where they confronted the man and called the police.
Shirley said the man admitted to them directly that he was trying to traffic her nephew Jase.
“It made me sick. Whether he was just drunk and saying it or if he really does that for a living, it made me physically sick," said Shirley.
Police arrested 45-year-old, Harry Dotson for criminal attempt to kidnap, public drunkenness, obstruction, and battery.
“He got arrested very quickly and was away from the streets. If he was still here, he could’ve still done that to some other lady in their baby. So I’m very thankful that he got arrested," said Exum.
Police said that they are thankful to the victims for helping them make a quick arrest.
Despite some paranoia, Exum and Jase are doing well.
