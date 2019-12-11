Most law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County using Narcan, except where deaths are highest

“The interesting part is that I had just received this training on Narcan at my work a couple weeks before this had happened, so when we walked in on the scene, I was quiet and staying out of the way,” said Rafferty. “And then you could see that [the man’s] fingers were turning blue and there was other kind of indicators that it might be an opioid overdose. He was definitely kind of somnolent. Not passed out, not totally unresponsive, but definitely somnolent.”