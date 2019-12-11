Man steals Glencoe fire vehicle, leads police in high speed chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County man is in custody after a Glencoe fire vehicle was stolen and a high speed chase ensued Wednesday.
Glencoe's fire chief calls it the craziest thing he's seen in 40 years.
Chief Richard Johnson said firefighters were answering a call in Tillison Bend. They were taking a patient out of a home, when they say Logan Norton jumped behind the wheel and took off.
Etowah Co deputies spotted the vehicle, which still had the emergency lights on.
Authorities gave chase until the vehicle stopped in front of the main fire hall. where norton was arrested by Glencoe City Police.
