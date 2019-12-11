Man steals Glencoe fire vehicle, leads police in high speed chase

Man steals Glencoe fire vehicle, leads police in high speed chase
By WBRC Staff | December 11, 2019 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 5:59 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County man is in custody after a Glencoe fire vehicle was stolen and a high speed chase ensued Wednesday.

Glencoe's fire chief calls it the craziest thing he's seen in 40 years.​

Chief Richard Johnson said firefighters were answering a call in Tillison Bend. They were taking a patient out of a home, when they say Logan Norton jumped behind the wheel and took off.​

Etowah Co deputies spotted the vehicle, which still had the emergency lights on.​

Authorities gave chase until the vehicle stopped in front of the main fire hall. where norton was arrested by Glencoe City Police.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.