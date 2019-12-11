A la Carte Alice: Easy Christmas appetizers

Easy Christmas appetizers
By WBRC Staff | December 11, 2019 at 1:23 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 1:23 PM

Creme Brulee Cheeseball

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

1 pack Cream Cheese

Ritz Crackers

1 box A la Carte Alice Cheeseball mix

Directions:

Soften butter and cream cheese

Blend butter and cream cheese with a fork

Add A la Carte Alice Creme Brulee Praline Pack (Happy Olive)

Mix well

Roll into either 1 large ball or 2 smaller balls

Chill in refrigerator

Prior to serving sprinkle graham cracker crumbs (included in box) & 2 crumbled Ritz crackers on top.

Bruschetta Bites

Ingredients:

Galli Olive bruschetta (Happy Olive)

Cream Cheese

Crostinis or crackers

Balsamic Glaze (Happy Olive)

Directions:

Place Cream Cheese on crostini

layer with Galli mild or hot bruschetta (Found at Happy Olive)

Drizzle with Happy Olive Balsamic Glaze

Enjoy!

