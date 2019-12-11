A la Carte Alice: Easy Christmas appetizers

Easy Christmas Appetizers
Creme Brulee Cheeseball
Ingredients:
1 stick butter
1 pack Cream Cheese
Ritz Crackers
1 box A la Carte Alice Cheeseball mix
Directions:
Soften butter and cream cheese
Blend butter and cream cheese with a fork
Add A la Carte Alice Creme Brulee Praline Pack (Happy Olive)
Mix well
Roll into either 1 large ball or 2 smaller balls
Chill in refrigerator
Prior to serving sprinkle graham cracker crumbs (included in box) & 2 crumbled Ritz crackers on top.
Bruschetta Bites
Ingredients:
Galli Olive bruschetta (Happy Olive)
Cream Cheese
Crostinis or crackers
Balsamic Glaze (Happy Olive)
Directions:
Place Cream Cheese on crostini
layer with Galli mild or hot bruschetta (Found at Happy Olive)
Drizzle with Happy Olive Balsamic Glaze
Enjoy!
