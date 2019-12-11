Heart Gallery Alabama: Rosie

Rosie, born September 2003, likes to write stories, poems, and songs. She enjoys dancing, performing, and singing.
She enjoys swimming and water sports. Rosie is very helpful around the house. She is also very helpful at school with friends and teachers. She wishes to get involved with a local theater club and/or get involved with theater performances at school.
She is enthusiastic about her future and is looking forward to finding a forever family.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
