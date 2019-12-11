Gadsden city workers cutting trees out of medians

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden city workers are cutting down trees in two highway medians to follow ALDOT requirements.
Gadsden is known for having trees planted in the medians of Highways 431 and 411.
But ALDOT requires the trees to be no more than four inches in diameter, and determined nearly all the trees in the medians exceeded that limit.
City officials and ALDOT worked out a deal in which city public works employees would cut down the trees as ALDOT provided traffic control.
The city's director of engineering says the medians will be re-landscaped.
"We don't want it to remain the way it is, but to take out the stumps, to come back with a true landscaping plan that meets their guidelines today, with the full intent to keep the corridor safe, to obviously meet their requirements, and get it back to where it should be," Heath Williamson told WBRC.
We’re told the landscaping plan hasn’t been drawn up yet, and it’s not known whether the landscaping will consist of flowers or other plants, once the stumps are removed.
