FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We had a strong cold front move through our area yesterday producing widespread showers and even pockets of sleet and snow in some spots like Cullman and Hamilton. The moisture is out of here, and we are going to see dry condition this morning and for the rest of the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s. We are watching for the small chance to see patchy ice on bridges and overpasses for locations dipping below 32°F. The main concerns would be in areas like Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties through 7 a.m. Most roads should be fine for your morning commute. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s around noon. By this afternoon, we’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. We will remain breezy at times with a north wind at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Tonight we will see a mostly clear sky with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s. Winds will calm down allowing our morning lows to dip near the freezing point. Tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly dry, but we’ll likely see clouds increase during the afternoon and evening hours. We could see a few showers develop late Thursday evening to our south. Our rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday. Highs Thursday are expected to climb into the mid-50s.
NEXT BIG THING: A disturbance will move through the Southeast Friday producing scattered showers across Central Alabama. I think rainfall totals will be lower with this system versus what we saw yesterday. Most locations will see around a quarter of an inch in West Alabama up to three quarters of an inch in East Alabama. We’ll likely stay cloudy Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chance at 60% with off and on showers possible throughout the day. Moisture will begin to move out of our area by Friday night giving way to a mostly dry Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We could see a stray shower early Saturday morning in east Alabama, but I think we’ll trend mostly dry with clouds decreasing throughout the day. We’ll start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. High temperatures should climb near average with highs in the upper 50s Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures could dip into the upper 30s Sunday morning followed by highs near 60°F. Sunday is shaping up to be dry and nice with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show another cold front moving through our area next Monday and Tuesday. We could briefly warm up into the mid to upper 60s Monday as rain begins to move into our area. Rain chances look to ramp up Monday night into Tuesday morning. Models are showing colder air moving in Wednesday giving us high temperatures in the 40s. First half of next week looks like a roller coaster of temperatures.
