FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We had a strong cold front move through our area yesterday producing widespread showers and even pockets of sleet and snow in some spots like Cullman and Hamilton. The moisture is out of here, and we are going to see dry condition this morning and for the rest of the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s. We are watching for the small chance to see patchy ice on bridges and overpasses for locations dipping below 32°F. The main concerns would be in areas like Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties through 7 a.m. Most roads should be fine for your morning commute. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s around noon. By this afternoon, we’ll likely see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the lower 50s. We will remain breezy at times with a north wind at 10-15 mph.