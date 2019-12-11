Cullman magistrate arrested on charges of computer tampering

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Our newspaper partners at the Cullman Times are reporting a magistrate for Cullman Muncipal Court has been arrested on charges of computer tampering and obstructing government operations.
Court documents show Susan Landrum Means, 64, of Cullman was arrested Tuesday.
In a complaint issued by the court, Means obtained confidential information by a governmental or medical institution. She was accused of accessing the Spillman Record Management system and viewed an active investigation involving her son.
Means was booked into the Cullman County Jail and since been released on a $3000 unsecured bond.
