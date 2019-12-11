Christmas assistance for Spain Park families to provide holiday gifts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Christmas Assistance for Spain Park Families has been around for years. Its aimed at helping provide presents for families with children at Spain Park.
Casey Cain, Intervention Counselor at Spain Park High School, says sometimes parents contact the school asking for help with gifts for their children. Other times teachers and members of the community give them contacts.
The students and their families get a wish list of what the other families need. They then purchase the gifts, or sometimes just provide cash or gift cards. The students see this as a way to share the holiday spirit with those who may not get gifts otherwise. Families and members of the community pitch in to provide what they can to help out.
“I’ll say the program has gone up every year. We are able to do more because the community is motivated. We have students and teachers who want to get involved to provide assistance for our families. We’ve been able to expand it since I’ve been here,” Cain said.
Last year the program served 25 families this year they are hoping to serve over 30 families.
