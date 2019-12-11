Birmingham Clergy calling for prayer after weekend violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of Birmingham’s religious community are calling for both prayer and action after a violent weekend left five people dead. The first thing the pastor and a mother, who lost her son to violence 13 years ago, said is they don’t want people to give up and they want people to pray.
Members of Birmingham’s clergy are sickened by the death of a five-year-old TJ Moore. The child was shot during an exchange of gunfire after a family dispute in the Collegeville community.
Police are still searching for answers in the murder of two 18-years-olds shot in the middle of a street in Roebuck.
Pastor Steve Green of the More than Conquerors Faith Church says it’s time for members of the community to turn to their faith. He says the police have the training but their biggest weapon in the warfare against violence remains prayer.
“Being up against violence is nothing new to Birmingham. We had violence in our city back in the sixties. We didn’t win the battle of violence in the sixties by the natural. We won by spiritual warfare,” Green said.
Mothers Against Violence is headed by Wanda Stephen whose son was murdered 13 years ago. “It’s going to take prayer. Its going to take the community coming together. It’s going to take prayer. The police can’t do it,” Stephen said
This weekend Stephen said her groups want to see a citywide prayer vigil. Pastor Green plans to have his prayer for police officers and their families after the first of the year.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.