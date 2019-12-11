Behind the Front: Colds and Cold Weather - The Correlation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ever hear someone say “Bundle up before you catch a cold?” There are many variations of this phrase floating around during the colder months, but are there really more germs floating around?
This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice has a conversation with Dr. Jason Jenkins to figure out what’s the correlation between cold weather and getting sick - and some of the connections may surprise you.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
