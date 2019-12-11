Auburn announces Chad Morris as new OC

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Gus Malzahn will have himself a new offensive coordinator in the 2020 season, and it’s a familiar name in Chad Morris.
Morris is the former head coach at Arkansas as recently as this season. Malzahn’s and Morris’s friendship goes way back.
“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn. He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!” said Malzahn.
Morris had been the head coach at Arkansas the past two seasons. Before that, he was the head coach at SMU and led the Mustangs to their first bowl game in 2017. He was also a part of the coaching staff at Clemson for four years, helping lead the Tigers to four bowl games, including two BCS Orange Bowl appearances.
Morris’s offensive mindset has seen offenses transform under his watch as SMU and Clemson both set new program records in several offensive categories during his tenures at each school respectively.
Morris has been in coaching for 28 years.
Former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Auburn for the same position at Florida State. Dillingham was in his first season as the offensive coordinator.
