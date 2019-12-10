Zoning Board to discuss property in Bluff Park

BLUFF PARK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Planning and Zoning Board are discussing and possibly voting Monday on rezoning portions of the Smith Farm property in Bluff Park.
According to councilman Mike Shaw, who also sits on the board, a developer is looking at putting up to 50 homes there.
The developer was asking what wasn’t already residential to be rezoned as such.
To be clear this is only part of the property. The part where the barn, meadow, and white picket fence stands was bought by another party.
