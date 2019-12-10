BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get ready to hear the voices of WBRC FOX6 News as you have never heard them before. It’s an album of Christmas and holiday songs just for you, and it’s all to benefit The Salvation Army of Birmingham.
The WBRC singers and musicians will take you dashing through the snow with “Jingle Bells”; then we’ll go “Up On The House Top” to “Deck The Halls” and “Wish You A Merry Christmas” with “Oh Holy Night”. There’s a big finish atop Red Mountain with a rousing version of “Go Tell It On The Mountain”.
The musicians are Wes Wyatt on guitar and bass, Mickey Ferguson on harmonica, Jonathan Hardison on drums, Matt Daniel on keyboards and Janet Hall on guitar. This group of five also handled core vocals but you will also hear numerous voices from the newsroom. Listen closely to see if you can identify Janice Rogers, Mike Dubberly, Clare Huddleston, Kelsey Davis, Jeh Jeh Pruitt, Catherine Patterson, Sarah Verser, J-P Dice, Fred Hunter and Jill Gilardi.
We've been working on this with the help of Audiostate 55 in Woodlawn; the studio of acclaimed music producer Henry Panion. Recording engineer, James Bevelle, guided us through the process with great talent and patience. Thanks James!
All proceeds from “WBRC Presents a Red Mountain Christmas” will go to help The Salvation Army continue its work with the less fortunate in our community, those needing disaster relief, the homeless, families in need of shelter and emergency care and of course the Angel Tree Program making Christmas wishes come true.
You can download the songs now from your favorite music source. Follow these links:
