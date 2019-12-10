Vulcan gets festive this holiday season with light show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen Vulcan a bit brighter and more festive lately. That’s because he’s lighting up the sky this holiday season.
It didn't necessarily feel like Christmas out there tonight with those warmer temps, but that changed as soon as Vulcan lit up, and the holiday music started playing.
From now until December 23rd, Vulcan Park and Museum will put on its second annual Magic of Lights: Vulcan’s Holiday Light Experience. At the top of each hour, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Vulcan will light up in festive colors, which are choreographed to holiday music.
The Anvil and Museum will also be open late until 9, so you can finish up your holiday shopping. And while you watch, you can sip on some hot chocolate and play games.
“This is our second year, so it's brand new. We're trying to create a holiday tradition here. We know that Vulcan is the symbol for Birmingham, so why not have this during this time of year and great season to gather with friends and family and gather with our best friend Vulcan,” said LaShana Sorrell, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.
We have ticket prices and other information when you click here: https://visitvulcan.com/event/magic-of-lights-vulcans-holiday-light-experience-2/2019-12-08/#.Xe71s-hKiUk.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.