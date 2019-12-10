Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue use Yoga to help them better fight fires.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue is trying a unique way to stay in shape, but most importantly, they said it will help them fight fires more efficiently.
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue started doing yoga at Fire Station 1 several months ago.
The results are in, not only do some of them feel better, they've noticed a real difference out in the field.
For a couple times a week for about half an hour to an hour a day, a group of firefighters do yoga exercises at the fire station. Lt. Ben Rawls who introduced it to some of the team, said it's helped him with his shoulder pain.
A few others have also seen the benefits in reducing back pain and other muscle issues. When they've gone out to put fires out, it's helped many of them control their breathing, while they have their air bottles in the buildings, lasting anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes.
“I used to see yoga and say who does yoga not this guy. However, when I relaxed and just tried it, I enjoyed it. The more we can control our breathing and staying in there longer the more we are able to do our jobs more efficiently. At the end of the day, that's what it's about providing the service to the community. That's what we're wanting to do,” said Lt. Ben Rawls Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue.
Lt. Rawls said he wanted to breakdown stereotypes that Yoga is just for certain kind of people, it’s for everyone interested in seeing the real health benefits of it.
