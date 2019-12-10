Shelby County church to host Blue Christmas service to help people with holiday depression

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors at Shelby Baptist said this time of year they see a lot of people suffering with depression and anxiety.
Doctors also said everyone deals with depression and anxiety differently.
Someone who maybe have never suffered with mental health issues might find themselves feeling down in the dumps during the holiday season.
Morningstar United Methodist Church is hosting an event called Blue Christmas Friday, December 13 to help folks deal with these emotions.
It will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Doctors said talking through these emotions is the best medicine for most people, but if you don’t feel comfortable opening up to friends events like this could help.
Morningstar UMC leaders said during the Blue Christmas event Friday you may journey through the self-led prayer walk at any time that day.
Morningstar UMC is located at 11072 Shelby County 11 in Chelsea.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.